Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
