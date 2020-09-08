Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.