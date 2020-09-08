Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of MU opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,527,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

