Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of MU opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,589,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after buying an additional 62,646 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,527,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit