Mizuho Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $6.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,605,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

