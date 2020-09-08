Mizuho Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.72 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,605,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit