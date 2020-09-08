MKM Partners Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $55.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

