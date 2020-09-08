Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Coverage Initiated at 86 Research

86 Research started coverage on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOMO. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.59.

MOMO stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Momo has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. Momo’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Momo by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. Kylin Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 109.6% in the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 2,041.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 951,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

