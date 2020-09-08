Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $17.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.59.

Momo stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 246,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

