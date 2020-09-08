Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Momo has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,640,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $17,858,000. Kylin Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,836,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 960,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2,041.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.