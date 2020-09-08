Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 861,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,039. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

