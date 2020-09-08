Morgan Stanley Raises Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $260.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. Docusign has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average is $144.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Docusign during the second quarter worth about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,428,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

