Morgan Stanley Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $95.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.