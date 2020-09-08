Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.33 on Friday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $807.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,740. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

