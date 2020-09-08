Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Downgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec cut shares of Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Nam Tai Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Nam Tai Property from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nam Tai Property in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nam Tai Property has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

