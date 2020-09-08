National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 596,498 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 114,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,662. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

