National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 74,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 820,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 596,498 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 114,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,662. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Analyst Recommendations for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit