Nebulas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003565 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Neraex and BCEX. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and $2.65 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00045366 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.05105523 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,331,083 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, BCEX, Neraex, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

