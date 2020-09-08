NEM Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. NEM has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $56.54 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, YoBit, Kuna and Coinsuper.

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Kryptono, Crex24, Iquant, Huobi, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Bittrex, B2BX, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Bithumb, Coinsuper, COSS, Indodax, Zaif, OKEx, Binance, Liquid, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

