Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.51 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market cap of $522.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.