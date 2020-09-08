Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $397.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $486.49.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

