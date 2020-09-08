New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Position Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of New York Times worth $28,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in New York Times by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in New York Times by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. 102,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.83. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.