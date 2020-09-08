Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Newmont Goldcorp has raised its dividend by 348.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newmont Goldcorp has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,563 shares of company stock worth $4,318,528. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.