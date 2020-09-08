Newton Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $672,865.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00224782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01710395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00168484 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

