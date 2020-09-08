NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cormark

Cormark assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.