Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. Nidec has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

