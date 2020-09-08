NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.49

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

