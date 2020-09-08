Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:NEC)

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.57.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Hugh Marks 217,853 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in television broadcasting and program production businesses in Australia. It operates through Television and Digital segments. The company is involved in the creation and distribution of content; and digital, Internet, subscription video, and other media activities, as well as free to air television activities.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.