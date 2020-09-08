Nomura Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Momo has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Momo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.