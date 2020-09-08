Norbord’s (OSB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSB. Raymond James raised Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

OSB opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 279.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.76 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

