Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 1,080 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,455.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

