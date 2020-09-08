Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.