Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.44.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $92.93 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,324,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.