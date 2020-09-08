NuBits Trading Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $5,373.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00224782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01710395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00168484 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

