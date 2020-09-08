Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Cowen

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.31.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $207.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.