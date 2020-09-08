Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

OMCL opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 10,295.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

