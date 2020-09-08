Ontology Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Ontology has a total market cap of $455.31 million and approximately $211.57 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, BitMart and Upbit. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023282 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BCEX, Bibox, BitMart, Bitbns, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Indodax, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

