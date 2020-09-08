Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 75.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after buying an additional 440,229 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 596,851 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.