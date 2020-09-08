Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $214,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

