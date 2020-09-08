Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.62.

OC stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after acquiring an additional 912,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

