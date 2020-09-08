Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.