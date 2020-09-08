Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXM. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE OXM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

