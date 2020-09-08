Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $752.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.