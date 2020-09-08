Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE OXM opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

