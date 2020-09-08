PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.