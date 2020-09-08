PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.98. 52,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.