Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 11,474 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 26,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.