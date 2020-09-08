Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

