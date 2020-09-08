Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

