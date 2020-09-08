Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

PFE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 1,250,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

