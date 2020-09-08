Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,900. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

