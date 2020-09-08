Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

