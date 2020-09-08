Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Decreased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 16.8% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 50.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $6,016,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Paypal by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 73,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.21. The stock had a trading volume of 607,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

