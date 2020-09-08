Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Cfra raised their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Peloton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.22.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

